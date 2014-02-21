James Blake turns Kendrick Lamar’s ‘m.A.A.d city’ into a skittery remix

#Kendrick Lamar #Beyonce
02.21.14 4 years ago

From Beyonce to Kendrick Lamar, British singer/songwriter/producer James Blake (and Grammy nominee for best new artist)  has been busy with the remixes lately.

Under his Harmonimix persona, Blake set his sights on the “m.A.A.d city” part of Lamar”s “good kid, m.A.A.d city” title track and the result is a  skittery, hypnotizing remix that blends in beats, synths, and a tinkly organ over Lamar”s  minor-key track. In the latter half, it turns brooding and dark before going out on a lighter note.

Blake, who recently also remixed Beyonce and Jay Z”s “Drunk In Love,” unveiled his “m.A.A.d city” recreation on BBC Radio 1 Thursday night.

On other Blake news, Kanye West (who did his own “Drunk in Love” remix, called Blake his “favorite artist,” last week and now it sounds like the two may be collaborating. Blake tells Rolling Stone “I’ve been in contact with him,” but there was nothing definitive to report. West has said his follow-up to “Yeezus” might be a big production, comparing it to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA.” If so, Blake added, “If he wants it to sound like ‘Born In The USA,’ then i’m not sure if I’m the one to ask.” 

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar#Beyonce
TAGSBest New ArtistBEYONCEgrammyHarmonimixjames blakeKendrick Lamar

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP