James Blake turns Kendrick Lamar’s ‘m.A.A.d city’ into a skittery remix

From Beyonce to Kendrick Lamar, British singer/songwriter/producer James Blake (and Grammy nominee for best new artist) has been busy with the remixes lately.

Under his Harmonimix persona, Blake set his sights on the “m.A.A.d city” part of Lamar”s “good kid, m.A.A.d city” title track and the result is a skittery, hypnotizing remix that blends in beats, synths, and a tinkly organ over Lamar”s minor-key track. In the latter half, it turns brooding and dark before going out on a lighter note.

Blake, who recently also remixed Beyonce and Jay Z”s “Drunk In Love,” unveiled his “m.A.A.d city” recreation on BBC Radio 1 Thursday night.

On other Blake news, Kanye West (who did his own “Drunk in Love” remix, called Blake his “favorite artist,” last week and now it sounds like the two may be collaborating. Blake tells Rolling Stone “I’ve been in contact with him,” but there was nothing definitive to report. West has said his follow-up to “Yeezus” might be a big production, comparing it to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA.” If so, Blake added, “If he wants it to sound like ‘Born In The USA,’ then i’m not sure if I’m the one to ask.”