James Bond enters the gun barrel in first official ‘Skyfall’ poster

Daniel Craig has taken the classic James Bond gun barrel sequence one step further. Or several steps, even.

The first official one-sheet for “Skyfall” has been released, and it shows the secret agent actually entering the iconic barrel (presumably after downing some sort of magical shrinking potion) that’s been featured in so many James Bond title sequences. On second thought, maybe the image is actually supposed to function as a metaphor, cause, you know, James Bond is all about pathos now.

“Skyfall” stars Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Naomie Harris and Berenice Marlohe. The Sam Mendes-directed film is slated to hit theaters on November 9.