James Bond enters the gun barrel in first official ‘Skyfall’ poster

#Daniel Craig #James Bond
05.18.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Daniel Craig has taken the classic James Bond gun barrel sequence one step further. Or several steps, even.

The first official one-sheet for “Skyfall” has been released, and it shows the secret agent actually entering the iconic barrel (presumably after downing some sort of magical shrinking potion) that’s been featured in so many James Bond title sequences. On second thought, maybe the image is actually supposed to function as a metaphor, cause, you know, James Bond is all about pathos now.

Check out the poster below and let us know what you think!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

“Skyfall” stars Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Naomie Harris and Berenice Marlohe. The Sam Mendes-directed film is slated to hit theaters on November 9.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daniel Craig#James Bond
TAGS007DANIEL CRAIGJAMES BONDSKYFALLSkyfall poster

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP