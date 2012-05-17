James Bond enters the gun barrel in first official ‘Skyfall’ poster

Daniel Craig has taken the classic James Bond gun barrel sequence one step further. Or several steps, even.
The first official one-sheet for “Skyfall” has been released, and it shows the secret agent actually entering the iconic barrel (presumably after downing some sort of magical shrinking potion) that’s been featured in so many James Bond title sequences. On second thought, maybe the image is actually supposed to function as a metaphor, cause, you know, James Bond is all about pathos now.
Check out the poster below and let us know what you think!
“Skyfall” stars Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Albert Finney, Naomie Harris and Berenice Marlohe. The Sam Mendes-directed film is slated to hit theaters on November 9.
He looks like the old James Bond but he doesn’t drink like him. A $45 million marketing deal has 007 drinking beer in Skyfall. Not shaken, not stirred.
I hate to tell you this, but Bond likely wasn’t a big fan of American Motor Company, but sure as hell he did a corkscrew jump in a Matador, and that was definitely the result of some marketing money. It happens.
Not impressed by Skyfail