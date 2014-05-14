James Bond producers to make Edward Snowden political thriller

Edward Snowden, one of the most talked-about figures in the news over the last few years, is headed to the big screen.

Sony has picked up the film rights to Glenn Greenwald's new book “No Place to Hide: Edward Snowden, the NSA, and the U.S. Surveillance State,” with plans to turn it into a big screen political thriller.

The James Bond production team of Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will produce the politically themed drama said to be in line with Sony's other recent ripped-from-the-headlines dramas like “The Social Network” and “Captain Phillips.”

A onetime NSA contractor, Snowden was forced to flee the U.S. after initiating that biggest government leak in U.S. history and sparking an ongoing debate about the role of government surveillance.

There has been no word on who will play Snowden or who will write and direct the film, but Sony will no doubt be eyeing major names.

“Edward Snowden's explosive revelations have raised important questions about the role of government in protecting its citizens and the balance between national security and personal freedom,” Columbia Pictures president Doug Belgrad said in a release. “We are extremely proud that Michael, Barbara and Glenn chose Sony to bring this riveting story to the big screen, and believe that Glenn”s account of this incredible international event will make for a gripping and unforgettable film.”

“I'm very happy to be working with Amy Pascal, Doug Belgrad and the team at Sony Pictures Entertainment, who have a successful track record of making thoughtful and nuanced true-life stories that audiences want to see,” Greenwald added. “Growing up, I was heavily influenced by political films, and am excited about the opportunity to be part of a political film that will resonate with today”s moviegoers.”

Greenwald won a Pulitzer for his earlier articles on Snowden for The Guardian.

“Glenn Greenwald's 'No Place to Hide' is a terrifying personal account of one of the most relevant political events of our time,” Wilson and Broccoli added. “We are thrilled to be working with Glenn to bring this important story to the screen.”