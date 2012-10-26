James Bond will return in two new adventures written by John Logan

It feels like things are coming up Bond right now, and the news that John Logan has signed on to write two back-to-back Bond films that tell one complete story is incredibly exciting.
When you see “Skyfall,” you’ll see how carefully they have set up the James Bond series moving forward and how several elements that were previously missing in the series have now been dropped in. One thing I liked a lot about “Casino Royale” and “Quantum Of Solace” as a double-feature was the idea that they were both about a shadowy enemy organization that Bond was going to start dismantling piece by piece. That story thread appears to have been dropped almost completely in “Skyfall,” and that is one of the few things about the film that saddens me. With the work that “Skyfall” does to set all of Bond’s support system in place, though, it makes me wonder if they’re planning to get back to it.
Or does Logan have something else in mind? After all, this isn’t unprecedented in the world of the Bond movies. Blofeld was a presence in many of the early films, and SPECTRE was a thread that tied the world together at first. It felt like they were starting to build towards the unmasking of a big SPECTRE-like organization. Maybe Logan would rather build his two-film arc around a particular villain or a particular plot, though. All I know is that I love the notion that this Bond is being built with this kind of thinking. Instead of approaching each film in a vacuum, I would much rather see things handled with some sense of continuity, with an overall story that progresses in each film and with Bond actually accumulating a sense of experience. In “Skyfall,” we see him progress as a character, and we see what results there are from the experiences of “Casino” and “Quantum.” He is no longer in permanent stasis, and having one screenwriter handle the next two films, particularly if it’s an original story that the writer came up with and pitched to Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, sounds like a major step in the right direction.
The big question now is can they get Mendes to return for another film, something that hasn’t happened in a while, or can they find another filmmaker whose sensibilities will be as sharp a match to the material as it was for Mendes? Now that the Bond films have been proven to be this potentially great, I feel greedy about it, and I’d hate to see them take a step back.
It sounds like an intense timetable, and my guess is the rest of this creative team will have to fall into place quickly if they’re going to want another movie out in late 2014 or even the summer of 2015.
Drew,
I hope you’re 100% on the money with bringing back Quantum. With everything set up at the end of Skyfall, with Quantum left up in the air, and with Daniel Craig’s proclamation in the EW article about reclaiming Blofeld back from Mike Myers, they have to be doing this for the next two. Just have to.
Erg. I don’t hate John Logan, but I do hate what he did to another beloved franchise–his “Star Trek: Nemesis” was a disgrace and utterly tanked Star Trek before it needed a reboot.
With the exception of First Contact I’d say Star Trek needed a reboot every movie after 4 but I’ll agree Nemisis didn’t need to be the HUGE piece of shit it was and he was kicking in the door for a chance to do that movie too. As far as it goes Logan means its not a guarantee it’ll suck but that’s as far as I go.
Also it’s not much of a spoiler but I’d rather not have known there was no Quantum in this. I mean the movie hasn’t been released in the states yet so it’s not like we’re going into the third week of release or something. I’ve been skipping reviews and comment sections to go in as fresh as possible. I’m just saying like that part of reporting on a news item about two future movies could of been left out or a “minor spoiler” tag been thrown before the break.
That said I’d like continuity kept to a minimum in Bond. Ideally swap the supporting cast out whenever you bring in a new Bond so it’s a clean transition and keep any references to a throwaway line or two. That way if you’ve seen the others you get a little inside baseball thrill but if you hadn’t seen one or two of them you’re not left scratching your head. I like the idea of two movie arcs but once it starts getting called a trilogy it generally means one will be a let down.
If you don’t like Star Trek VI, I don’t know what to do with ya, kid.
Anyway, I love that there are finally Bond movies with continuity again. Bring it on, I say. Especially since it sounds like Skyfall is the first truly great one of the Craig era. (And, with the possible exception of Goldeneye, the first great one since the Connery/Lazenby/Connery era.)
Discarding Quantum without any closure at all would be a huge mistake. I don’t know about anyone else, but I want to know more about those bastards and having an overarching criminal/terrorist organization gives the series some much needed continuity. I really hope Craig’s Bond is defined by Quantum and the villains that it comprises.
I got to wonder if they are going to do a back to back shoot because this sounds like it is going to be even more of a continued story than Casino Royale and Quantam Of Solace and having a two year break betwwen the movies rather than 6 months or a year would not make much sense. As for director, if Mendes does not come back, a good choice might be Ruppert Wyatt who seems to be free after leaving the Apes sequal
Just as long as Bond confronts Quantum and Q is there to help him, I’m there.
I’m sure Quantum will be back. There was no SPECTRE in Goldfinger (wah-WAH-wah!), but it was back in Thunderball. Skyfall is Craig’s third movie as Goldfinger was Connery’s, so this will likely be a one-off adventure to appease fans dissatisfied with the more heavilly serialized storytelling of the Craig films.
This sounds absolutelt wonderful to me. Currently watching all the Bond movies in order and it is very obvious that they good have been far more interesting if they had worked on continuity some more that would be highly beneficial to the movie. There are some nice examples of continuity in the Connery years, but mostly they kept replacing characters like Blofeld and Leiter with different actors. And Bond and Blofeld not recognizing eachother after several meets is just a missed opportunity. And simply bringing back supporting characters like JW Pepper and Jaws is also not what constitutes as good continuity. So I am thrilled and curious to see how they will handle this.
Removing Quantum does seem an odd choice. A worldwide terrorist organization that was implicated in our financial system is not the least realistic element. I hold out hope that it is somehow a prelude to reintroducing a host of great villains. (and hiring writes who know what to do with them.)