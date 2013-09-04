James Cameron on ‘Gravity’: ‘It’s the movie I’ve been hungry to see for an awful long time’

By now I imagine the well-worn quotes of glee from James Cameron regarding Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity” have made it across your browser, but we might as well point to them, too.
Four years ago Cameron’s “Avatar” became the highest grossing film of all time and made a huge impact as an experience, a roller coaster ride of a film. Cynicism has had its way with it since but I still think it’s a major accomplishment in filmmaking, just as I do “Gravity.”
Cuarón’s latest is a full-on ride, as immersive an experience as you could hope for in a movie. It puts you right there with Sandra Bullock, having its way with your equilibrium. So it’s high praise when a guy like Cameron calls it “the best space film ever done.”
That’s exactly what the “Avatar” helmer had to say about the film in the latest Variety cover story. “I was stunned, absolutely floored,” he said. “I think it”s the best space photography ever done, I think it”s the best space film ever done, and it”s the movie I”ve been hungry to see for an awful long time.”
Cameron was most impressed by the “human dimension,” he said, and indeed, in a separate piece, he expressed hope that Warner Bros. will sell it as “the human story it is” rather than leaning too hard on its genre aspects. But genre it is, and the ride of this film will get people into the theater. The gravy will be that it has that human touch and reveals a character’s emotional journey. That is, after all, what makes a film great.
“Gravity” is definitely in the mix for the Best Picture Oscar at the moment. The question is how long that will sustain. It’s just so early. Coming down the pike are other festival films like “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,” “Her,” “Foxcatcher” and “Saving Mr. Banks,” as well as non-festival plays like “American Hustle,” “The Book Thief” and “The Monuments Men.” There is a potential embarrassment of riches this season and “Gravity” is right at the top of the list, a gripping movie, a meaningful film. It’ll be interesting to see how far Warner Bros. can take it.
“Gravity” plays the Toronto Film Festival this weekend. It arrives in theaters on Oct. 4.
James Cameron is crap. Cuaron maybe gold. That’s a big difference.
Babs is crap.
Avatar is a major accomplishment in visual effects, it is a major fail in filmmaking. It’s a B grade film. The money is inarguable but I still wonder that such a crass film got nominated for Best Picture/Director.
Welcome to Hollywood, my friend.
I am no crap, Peter. I’m Babs, the great. No, but really filmakers as James Cameron only serve to keep this industry profit and nothing else. There films will only last in the box office world. In the money world.
Yeah, because everybody has totally forgotten about “Titanic”.
Totally agree on what Dylans wrote and to add something: Terminator 1 holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 47 reviews. Number 2 holds a 92% from 60.
There are lots of over loved directors here who never made and never will make 2 films like those.
Early Cameron is right up there with the greats.
Everything from The Terminator through True Lies. Aliens in particular is genius.
It’s unfortunate that his last two mainstream fiction films, Titanic and Avatar, are utter crap. And not even good crap, like most of what Michael Bay does, but the most simpering kind of derivative crap that they are, complete with tin-eared dialogue and the worst kind of melodrama… you know, like A Beautiful Mind, Ron Howard’s unfortunate Best Picture winner.
But just because Titanic and Avatar are horrible, don’t besmirch Aliens or The Abyss or Terminator 2.
Kris, I’m glad you’re standing up for “Avatar”, not that it’s an achievement that should need defending but apparently it does.
Here is my line on James Cameron. There are things James Cameron does as a filmmaker that really no other filmmaker can match. His sense of shooting and editing action. His sense of pacing the story and the fact that his films always seem to be 10 years ahead of everybody else as far as VFX go. I think anybody who would question his abilities in any of those regards simply isn’t paying attention. I also think that as far as big epic action directors go, he generally gets very good work out of his actors, sometimes even great work.
On the other hand, he is a real hack of a screenwriter. He has a decent enough sense of plot and story, but he is very simplistic thematically and can’t write multi-dimensional characters to save his life. If it were up to me, I’d have somebody else do re-writes of his scripts, which would do away with most of the aforementioned problems, but it’s not up to me.
There is a lot of cynicism out there with “Titanic” and “Avatar”, and while I understand and even agree with a lot of the complaints about both of those films, I think they are clearly the works of a genius and deserved to be recognized as significant pieces of filmmaking, regardless of their faults, because for me, Cameron’s strengths often outweigh the weaknesses.
Very well put.
He’s not a “hack” of a screenwriter. His screenplays aren’t overly special but they aren’t terrible either.
that’s essentially what I said. At least I don’t consider his scripts to be terrible, just lacking in substance of character and thematic depth.
I agree with your sentiments regarding Cameron’s screenwriting. I think his films lack both of those things, but sometimes (like in Titanic) I have found him able to overcome such problems by having terrific performances (Kate and Leo) and great production values overall. Unfortunately, aside from the visual effects, Avatar just didn’t do it for me. I don’t think it’s a lousy movie, just one that left me rather cold and disappointed.
+1
100% echo your sentiments
Avatar and gravity are overrated