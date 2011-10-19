James Cameron talks ‘Avatar’ sequels

Director James Cameron is working on two sequels for his 2009 blockbuster “Avatar” at the moment, writing them back-to-back and gearing up to dive back into the world of Pandora and the Na’vi soon enough. He recently stopped by ABC’s Nightline and dropped a few nuggets on what we can expect out of the next film.
“We will see the oceans of Pandora, which we haven’t seen at all,” he said. “That’s an ecosystem that I’m dying to start designing because it’s going to look spectacular. But also, again, now it narrows the spotlight instead of just nature in general or the rainforest. It focuses it a little more on ocean issues.
“Because we’ve got a planet that’s a blue planet. From a distance, you look at it, Earth is a lot more blue than it is brown (the landmass). We’re making the oceans unsurvivable for a lot of the species right now.”
He was quick, however, to note that he won’t be as “on the nose” with the environmental approach as he was with the first film. He admits he got away with some things there and that it would be a mistake to focus too heavily on that again. It has to be an entertainment first, he said.
Cameron also mentioned “there will be other planets as well. It’ll be a cornucopia. A treat for the eyes.” So it looks like the world of “Avatar” will spread out a bit from Pandora.
Say what you will about the original film, which took its knocks then and still does. The argument against the originality of its (obviously archetypal) screenplay never washed for me because the film was so much more than its simple (by necessity) structure and framework. It was a burst of imagination and I think a lot of people were just gunning for it, especially many in the hardcore sci-fi set who can be as pompous as the guys who beat them up in middle school. But I was swept away by the film and I very much look forward to further adventures in that world.
Check out the video interview with Cameron at ABC News.
If its following movies remain almost the same in terms of immense box office vs. polarized criticism (and no further rule changes show up until then), do you think Avatar would be able to pull off a win a la Return of the King by the time the third movie shows up, or there are inherent flaws or qualities which would prevent that from happening? (thin plot, sci-fi bias, the mo-cap issue, etc).
I know some of you don’t like to hypothesize things this deep into the future, but… given it’s Cameron who we’re talking about, this question might as well be shelved until the year 2034 for the 1092nd episode of Oscar Talk. lol.
Well said, Man. I definitely feel so many sci-fi geeks were tough on it, but yet those same sci-fi geeks love “Star Wars,” which is derivative of the same archetypes. Sometimes I think if something is successful, or heavily hyped liked “Avatar” was, people just see it their right to bash it.
It was a beautiful looking movie, no doubt. A wonder on that level. But I don’t remember hardly anything about the story or characters. I vaguely remember what it was about. All that has faded in my memory. I’m no sci fi guy by any stretch. I just like what I like. I just wasn’t a fan of Avatar and I have a feeling I’ll be skipping the sequels. But, I’m sure its fans will have a great time.
I pray none of Jim’s ex-wives release films in 2014/2015.
I agree with you Kris in that the criticism for its lack of originality in story is overly-critical. It’s drawing from a narrative form that’s been used by many films and executes it well. My criticism’s of the film are with the dialogue and the thin, two-dimensional characterizations (which is partly overcome by strong acting), which probably drew attention to the formula of the narrative, so they pounced on it. I still think it’s an original work in the imagination of the visuals, which are the most imaginative I’ve ever seen in a film with live action elements at play. Say what you will about Bigelow and her obvious achievement, and she did a fine job directing her film, but Cameron should have won that race by a few hundred miles and I think time will show us that.
I agree that the formulaic plot took too much of a beating, but it deserved a little one. I agree with DYLANS that the characterizations and dialogue were a much greater problem, but for me it was the absurdly heavy-handed eco-moralizing that tried to play itself off as thematically profound that tarnished the experience for me. Its an incredible visual experience, but the film has absolutely nothing to say from a storytelling perspective or about the environmental crisis; at least that hasn’t already been said. And he couldn’t stop patting himself on the back for such immense profundity. He spent like 12 years preparing these images and couldn’t be bothered to provide a story even close to worthy of them.
I’m very excited to see what the oceans look like in this next one, but I’m already turned off by the fact that he seems to consider this such a classic vehicle for his environmental admonishments. It would be totally cool if he had something interesting to say, but despite how seriously well-versed he is on the issue, he doesn’t seem to have anything interesting to say.
I think I’m the only person who hasn’t seen Avatar yet. No interest whatsoever.
Well if you do see it, watch it on a big screen on blu-ray.
I don’t think I will, but thanks for the heads up. I tried watching it when it was on HBO a few weeks ago- that lasted for like 6 minutes.
I’m amazed that you managed to escape seeing Avatar. I’m sure there are 4 or 5 other people on Earth who have no interest whatsoever in seeing Avatar. You guys should start a club.
Can’t wait.
As some others have said, it wasn’t necessarily the story about Avatar that bugged me but much more the dialogue and characters who I didn’t find all that interesting. It’s certainly a visually astonishing film and works in that sense as an experience, but I walked away from it feeling oddly empty considering it was nearly 3 hours long (the length was another minor problem I had with it).
Aside from that, I am kind of curious to see what Cameron would do with the ocean part of Pandora. For that reason alone I’ll probably end up seeing at least the second movie.
Agreed. It amazes me how “geeks” especially go on and on bashing the movie, when they love derivative and lesser works. Even just working as a pure action, it kicks the ass out of 99% of films these days. The movie never got the credit it deserved for its depiction of Sully’s identity search, which was irrespective of the natives vs. invader plot.
Yeah I agree. The “emotionally disconnected” argument is weird to me too, because I was very, very moved by the film when I saw it.
I dug the movie, giving a B. But I’ll agree that I would ave been miffed, in retrospect, if it beat out THL. That would have been my only beef. It’s still pretty cool.
It’s a million times better than “The Hurt Locker.” What a yucky movie that was.
2009 was a strange year for me. THL is quite good, but I’m still stunned it won. Avatar is a technical wonder, but the dialogue lessens it. For me, the year was all about Inglourious Basterds and Star Trek.