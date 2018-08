Did you know that driving a car while singing “Superstition” and “For Once in My Life” with Stevie Wonder in the passenger seat is fun?

James Corden is attempting the Jimmy Fallon style of celebrity schmooze with his carpooling gag, but it usually makes for an adorable viewing experience. Stevie's love of FaceTime and British accents is a major highlight here, as well as the fact that his voice is still 100% perfect.