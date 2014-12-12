James Corden names Reggie Watts his “Late Late Show” bandleader

The comedian/beatboxer/musician who is a “Comedy Bang! Bang!” regular will lead Corden”s band. Corden has also assembled his writing and producing team. PLUS: CBS pushes Corden”s debut from March 9 to March 23.

“Parks and Rec” showrunner is tweeting images from the set throughout today, the final day of shooting

Check out sentimental images from co-creator Mike Schur”s Twitter account.

Who was the homeless woman from the “Sons of Anarchy” finale?

Is she a ghost? Does she have something to do with “Hamlet”?

“The View” welcomes Barbara Walters back as guest co-host

“This is a very different set,” Walters said this morning while promoting her “Fascinating People” special. “They're finally spending some money.”

Michaela Watkins to visit “The Goldbergs”

“The Trophy Wife” alum will play Adam”s Spanish teacher.

VH1″s “Sorority Sisters” to offer a look at black Greek life

The reality show, debuting Monday, will follow nine woman from four different historically black colleges.

Pat Sajak raps on ESPN

“Appearances on ESPN yesterday dramatically altered my career,” tweeted the “Wheel of Fortune” host. “Hoping that counseling will salvage what's left of it.”

Esquire Network”s “How to Make a Man” special to feature Jimmy Kimmel and James Franco

They”ll be among the males offering advice, along with Kevin Bacon and LL Cool J.

Watch the trailer for Showtime”s “Kobe Bryant”s Muse”

The upcoming documentary promises to capture “a side of Kobe Bryant that the public has never seen before.”