James Corden's “Late Late Show” debuts March 9 — guest hosts may fill in before he takes over
Corden will shoot his show from CBS Television City in Los Angeles, the current home of Ferguson's show. With Ferguson exiting Dec. 19, CBS may use a rotation of guest hosts on “The Late Late Show” until Corden officially takes over on March 9.
