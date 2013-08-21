James Franco bringing his love of art to TV

More than a decade after “Freaks and Geeks,” the eternally busy multi-hyphenate James Franco is returning to the small screen.

The Oscar nominee (“127 Hours”) will host and executive produce “James Franco Presents,” which will take a look at the contemporary art world through Franco’s eyes.

The series will use footage from the “Spring Breakers” star’s personal life, including video diaries, documentary footage, no-budget art films and interviews with current en vogue artists.