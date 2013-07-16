James Franco is coming to ‘The Mindy Project’

Is Mindy Kaling just a big fan of “Pineapple Express”?

FOX announced on Tuesday (July 16) that Oscar nominee and lifelong graduate student James Franco will be dropping by “The Mindy Project” for two episodes next season, following in the footsteps of previous “Mindy Project” guest star Seth Rogen.

Franco will make his first appearance in the Tuesday, September 17 second season premiere of “The Mindy Project” and will also appear on the September 24 episode.

The “127 Hours” star will play Paul Leotard, the doctor who replaces Mindy during her time on a volunteer mission in Haiti. Per press release, Franco’s character is a former fashion model who makes a very peculiar detour into medicine. FOX actually spoils the joke of that detour, but it sounds funny, so we’re sure you’d rather experience it for yourself, if you happen to watch “The Mindy Project.”

Franco got his start on the small screen in “Freaks and Geeks” and earned an Emmy nomination for his work on the telefilm “James Dean.” He also, somewhat inexplicably, was nominated for an Emmy as part of the team behind the 83rd Academy Awards, but wasn’t nominated for Emmys for either his guest appearance on “30 Rock” or his occasional work on “General Hospital.”