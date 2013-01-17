James Franco to play hairstylist and Manson victim Jay Sebring in new biopic

James Franco just can’t seem to stop.

Seriously, when does this guy even sleep? Not only does he have three films premiering at this week’s Sundance Film Festival (the experimental sex film “Interior. Leather Bar.,” BDSM documentary “Kink” and the porn-star biopic “Lovelace”), he’s also got several films due for release this year including big-budget fantasy prequel “Oz the Great and Powerful” (March 8); bikini-licious Selena Gomez romp “Spring Breakers” (March 22); Michael Shannon hitman thriller “The Iceman” (May 3); and action-comedy “This Is the End,” in which he stars opposite Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, Danny McBride and Craig Robinson (all of whom play fictional versions of themselves).

Now the prolific thesp is embarking on yet another project, this one a biopic of pioneering men’s hairstylist Jay Sebring, who in the 1960s rose through the ranks of the Hollywood elite before being brutally murdered by the followers of Charles Manson alongside actress Sharon Tate and three others at filmmaker Roman Polanski’s Benedict Canyon estate. Titled “Beautiful People,” Deadline reports that Franco will star as Sebring and also direct the film from a script by Lauren Wild; the plot will chart the famed coiffeur’s career ascent as well as his romantic relationship with Tate, who at the time of her death was eight months pregnant with Polanski’s child.

Astoundingly, Franco somehow found the time to direct two other films recently, one an adaptation of William Faulkner’s 1930 novel “As I Lay Dying” starring himself, Richard Jenkins and Danny McBride and the other an adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s 1973 tome “Child of God” in which he stars opposite Tim Blake Nelson.

Everybody got all that?

Let us know which of Franco’s upcoming projects you’re most interested in seeing in the comments.