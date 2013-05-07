James Franco to star in Wim Wenders’ 3D drama ‘Every Thing Will Be Fine’

The busy James Franco seems to have too many projects on his upcoming schedule, but the Oscar nominee wants you to know that it will all work out.

Franco has signed on to star in “Every Thing Will Be Fine,” a family drama to be shot in 3D and directed by Wim Wenders (“Wings of Desire,” “Paris, Texas”).

In the film, Franco will play a writer named Thomas who is responsible for the accidental death of a child. “Fine” explores the impact of the incident on Thomas and the child’s mother over twelve years, according to Deadline.

Wenders said the movie is “a story of guilt and forgiveness, and of accepting things you cannot change anymore.”

“We wrote it with 3D in mind,” he added, “and I”m convinced that the medium lends itself really well to an intimate story.”

3D is typically utilized for special effects-heavy spectacles such as “Avatar” and “Life of Pi,” and it should be interesting to see how Wenders uses it for an intimate drama such as “Fine.”

Wenders will also produce, along with his Neue Road Movies partner Gian-Piero Ringel.

The news was revealed ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, where the Franco-directed “As I Lay Dying” will unspool in the Un Certain Regard category.

“Every Thing” is scheduled to begin production in August.

Franco recently starred in “Oz the Great and Powerful” and “Spring Breakers,” and will next be seen in “This Is the End” with Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Jay Baruchel and Craig Robinson. He’s currently shooting “True Story” alongside Hill.

Wenders” last film was the Oscar-nominated documentary “Pina.”