James Gandolfini is dead at 51

“The Sopranos” star suffered an apparent heart attack while in Italy, HBO confirms. Gandolfini was vacationing in Italy and it was recently announced that he would return to HBO to star in the limited series “Criminal Justice.” Gandolfini is survived by, his wife, a daughter born last year and a teenage son. PLUS: Gandolfini spoke to TMZ just 1 month ago. Watch Gandolfini win his first Golden Globe and first Emmy, Hollywood reacts to his death, Anthony Jeselnik jokes about it, and watch Gandolfini sing, listen to Kathy Griffin’s encounter with Gandolfini, watch him on “Inside the Actor’s Studio.” Also, his death will ensure that Tony Soprano “will forever be indelibly etched to him.”



David Chase: “He was a genius”

“Anyone who saw him even in the smallest of his performances knows that,” says “The Sopranos” creator, in a statement. “He is one of the greatest actors of this or any time. A great deal of that genius resided in those sad eyes.”