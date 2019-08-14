Warner Bros.

James Gunn spends a fair amount of time urging fans to please stop fretting (as he recently did over the title for Guardians of the Galaxy 3), which he may actually enjoy, given that his career is back on solid ground after being fired and rehired by Disney/Marvel Studios. That same tradeoff is now extending to his The Suicide Squad followup/relaunch. Yet he seems to be keeping a sense of humor over persistent questions on whether Robert Pattinson’s Batman will appear in his Warner Bros. film, as Ben Affleck’s version certainly did in the 2016 movie about Task Force X.

Well, it’s a somewhat valid question, but if Batman did appear, would it even be possible for this to be Robert Pattinson’s version of Bruce Wayne? Probably not. For one thing, Pattinson’s playing a younger incarnation of the superhero, and he’ll make his cowl-adorned debut in The Batman, which arrives on June 25, 2021. The Suicide Squad doesn’t arrive until August 6, 2021, so if not for the age factor of Batman, it would have been conceivable that Pattinson might cameo. The timeline of Gunn’s movie hasn’t been clarified, but it makes no sense for several returning actors (including Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman) to still look about the same age as they did in the 2016 film with Pattinson swooping in to confuse everyone as a young Bruce Wayne.

To mostly settle the matter, Gunn addressed repeated fan inquiries on the subject in an Instagram story. “You can check out Batman in The Batman June 2021,” he stated via CinemaBlend. “The Suicide Squad will feature mostly, you know, The Suicide Squad.” In other words, we’ll mostly be getting Task Force X, although it’s not out of the realm of possibility for a stuntman to pop in wearing the Batman suit at some point. Right?

After all, Gunn stopped short of a full denial. Here’s a screencap of his Instagram moment for posterity. Oh, those fan questions are so persistent.

James Gunn responding to fans about Suicide Squad and Guardians 3 is my favorite Instagram thing. pic.twitter.com/Hd3JS5Jt94 — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) August 11, 2019

