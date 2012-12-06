James Marsden ready to go on ‘Walk of Shame’ with Elizabeth Banks

James Marsden has joined the cast of the upcoming comedy “Walk of Shame,” which will also star Elizabeth Banks.

“Walk of Shame” centers on a high-strung news anchor (Banks) who experiences a wild night out, only to end up locked out on the street with no phone, money, ID or car the next morning. She must endure a series of further misfortunes and misadventures on her way to the most important job interview of her life later that day.

Marsden’s role has yet to be revealed, but he will be the male lead.