James Spader always Joss Whedon’s ‘First and only choice’ for Ultron

(CBR) Although the announcement late last month that James Spader will play Ultron in Marvel”s 2015 sequel “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” caught many by surprise, writer/director Joss Whedon contends he always had the actor in mind.

In the latest installment of Marvel.com video series “The Watcher,” host Lorraine Cink quotes the filmmaker as saying, “Spader was my first and only choice. He”s got that hypnotic voice that can be eerily calm and compelling, but he”s also very human and humorous. Ultron is not HAL. Spader can play all of the levels. He”s the guy to break the Avengers into pieces.”

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” opens May 1, 2015. Spader can next be seen as the star of new NBC series “The Blacklist”, debuting Sept. 23.

