Jamie Dornan is horribly sexy in ‘The Fall’ Season 2 teaser: Netflix premiere date set

Jamie Dornan is returning to terrorize Northern Ireland with his sexy bedroom eyes (and murderous disposition) in “The Fall” Season 2 – and now the BBC Two series has a premiere date on Netflix.

The dark drama's second season has been slated to debut January 16 on the streaming service, Netflix announced today. The new batch of six episodes will again star Dornan (“50 Shades of Grey”) as Paul Spector, a serial killer terrorizing Belfast, while Gillian Anderson reprises her role as Det. Superintendent Stella Gibson. Emmy winner Alan Cubitt wrote and directed all six episodes, the first of which premiered this week in the U.K.

Check out a teaser trailer and full Season 2 synopsis for “The Fall” below.

In other Netflix news, the service has ordered ten episodes of Peter Morgan and Stephen Daldry's “The Crown,” a drama centered on the life of Queen Elizabeth II (expected to be played by Claire Foy) that in Season 1 will focus on her ascension to the throne in 1952 and the challenges she faces in dealing with Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Each subsequent season will focus on another ten-year period of the queen's reign and expose her “political rivalries and personal intrigues” during that time.

“'The Crown' is storytelling that lives somewhere between television and cinema from Britain”s foremost chroniclers of modern politics, class and society,” said Netflix VP of Original Content Cindy Holland in a statement.

“'The Crown' is not only about the royal family but about an empire in decline, a world in disarray and the dawn of a new era,” added Morgan, who received an Oscar nomination for writing the 2006 Queen Elizabeth II drama “The Queen” starring Helen Mirren.

Inspired by Morgan's own West End play “The Audience,” which imagined six decades of private conversations between the Queen and various British Prime Ministers, “The Crown” comes with a steep reported budget of $100 million.

Netflix's other original series include “House of Cards,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Hemlock Grove.” It's slated to premiere “Daredevil” next spring, which will kick off a new Marvel TV franchise to culminate in a “Defenders” miniseries.

“The Fall” Season synopsis:

Following Season 1″s gripping cliff-hanger and despite Gibson and Spector never actually meeting on screen, the chemistry between the two characters was electric and the escalating rivalry became the lynchpin of the first season and left the audience crying out for more.

This critically acclaimed series picks up immediately from where series one left off, with Gibson in pursuit of Spector. A personal link from Spector”s past opens up some clues for Gibson but provokes Spector in a way that threatens to jeopardise the whole investigation. Gibson is forced to take ever greater risks but The Closer she comes to capturing him, the more Spector trespasses into her private world, delighting in taunting and provoking her. As the net gradually tightens around him he becomes psychologically ever more dangerous and destructive.