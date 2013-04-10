Jamie Foxx brings a horror anthology to Syfy this Halloween

Syfy announced on Wednesday (April 10) that it has ordered a horror anthology series from Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. And the “Django Unchained” star had better get working, because it’s premiering this October.

The yet-to-be-titled anthology will be a five-episode series, with “Tales from the Crypt” and “The Twilight Zone” as logical comparisons. The project will air as part of Syfy’s 31 Days of Halloween programming block in October 2013.

Not only will Foxx executive produce for his Foxxhole Productions, but he will also write and direct on the anthology project.

“This is a project that I”ve wanted to do for a long time and I”m so happy to see it come to life,” Foxx blurbs. “Get ready to lose it when some special friends and I bring the scares this October, and who knows… maybe I”ll make a guest appearance or two along the way!”

So in addition to writing, directing and producing, Foxx will also guest in the series. Foxx will be joined on the writing staff by Mike Ferris and John Pogue, while Troy Miller will executive produce for Dakota Pictures. Jeff Stilson, Jaime King and Julie Yorn will also serve as executive producers.

“We couldn”t be more excited to work with someone as talented and multifaceted as Jamie Foxx,” states Mark Stern, President, Original Content, Syfy, and Co-Head, Original Content, Universal Cable Productions. “His passion and unique perspective will transform these universal insights on the human condition into emotionally potent and truly scary cautionary tales.”

Foxx will next be seen on the big screen in “White House Down.” He directed several episodes of “The Jamie Foxx Show,” which he also created.