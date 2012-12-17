Jamie Foxx: Electro’s ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ costume won’t be green and yellow

12.17.12

Those hoping to see supervillain Electro’s traditional green and yellow costume in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” are in for a rude awakening.

“It won”t be green and yellow,” said Jamie Foxx, tapped to play the supervillain in the upcoming Marvel sequel, during a recent interview with BlackFilm. “It will be a different color. They [the producers] want something for the future. They want to have it more grounded and not as comic book-y, so it won”t be green and yellow. They want to try new things, like a liquid rubber and things like that, and there are all these bolts and stuff in my arms when they are hanging me upside down and trying to figure out what happen[ed]. How did he become this way? So, it will be some new stuff.”

Marc Webb has signed on to return for the follow-up, in which returning stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone will be joined by franchise newcomers Foxx, Shailene Woodley (as Mary Jane Watson) and “Chronicle”‘s Dane DeHaan (as Harry Osborn). Production is scheduled for a February start in London.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2014.

What do you think of the producers’ decision not to go with Electro’s traditional costume? Sound off in the comments.

