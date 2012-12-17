Jamie Foxx: Electro’s ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ costume won’t be green and yellow

Those hoping to see supervillain Electro’s traditional green and yellow costume in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” are in for a rude awakening.
“It won”t be green and yellow,” said Jamie Foxx, tapped to play the supervillain in the upcoming Marvel sequel, during a recent interview with BlackFilm. “It will be a different color. They [the producers] want something for the future. They want to have it more grounded and not as comic book-y, so it won”t be green and yellow. They want to try new things, like a liquid rubber and things like that, and there are all these bolts and stuff in my arms when they are hanging me upside down and trying to figure out what happen[ed]. How did he become this way? So, it will be some new stuff.”
Marc Webb has signed on to return for the follow-up, in which returning stars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone will be joined by franchise newcomers Foxx, Shailene Woodley (as Mary Jane Watson) and “Chronicle”‘s Dane DeHaan (as Harry Osborn). Production is scheduled for a February start in London.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2014.
What do you think of the producers’ decision not to go with Electro’s traditional costume? Sound off in the comments.
We don’t care… No one wants a straight comic adaption.. As long as it isn’t cheesy like spiderman 3 we will be happy! Excited for more non-McGuire spidery!!
yes we do…
I always love comic book adaptations where they say “we don’t want it to be too comic book-y…” Isn’t that the point? If not, maybe you should adapt something else. That approach is why the Lizard ended up looking so crappy in this last one…
Wrongo the lizard looked that way because of a comic book adaptation
It really all depends on how it looks. If it looks like the electro from the ultimate comics I wouldn’t mind but, I just don’t think it makes a whole lot of sense for someone with electricity based powers to be wearing a RUBBER suit wouldn’t it make more sense to put him in a material that actually conducts electricity.