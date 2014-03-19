Jane Fonda Gets Netflix Comedy: Here are Her Funniest Roles

Jane Fonda: Hollywood royalty, leotard pioneer, occasional shag haircut expert, and a very funny actor. The nervy legend is the star of a new Netflix comedy with her old pal Lily Tomlin called “Grace and Frankie,” about two legendary rivals brought together when their husbands decide to marry each other.

Oh, hell yes. If Dolly Parton makes a cameo, that's a full “Nine to Five” reunion. To celebrate this fantastic news, let's look back at Jane's best comedies. Watch out for Robert Redford at his hottest.