Jane Foster and Sif battle ready in new ‘Thor: The Dark World’ posters

(CBR) The latest character posters for “Thor: The Dark World” feature the film’s two most prominent female characters: scientist and Thor’s love interest Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman (released on Popsugar); and Asgardian warrior Sif, played by Jaimie Alexander (first seen on Marvel.com).

The film’s first trailer released by Marvel Studios hinted at something of a rivalry between the two characters, with Sif shown giving a disdainful glare during a Jane Foster voiceover stating, “We’re from different worlds. Maybe they’re separate for a reason.” “Thor: The Dark World” is scheduled for release on Nov. 8.

Directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”), “Thor: The Dark World” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Christopher Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.