Janelle Monae sets release of new song ‘Q.U.E.E.N.’ with Erykah Badu

04.12.13 5 years ago

All hail: Janelle Monae has trumpeted her return to new music with the announcement that her next single “Q.U.E.E.N.” will arrive later this month — with special guest Erykah Badu on board.

The royal title is the first song from the singer/entertainer’s next album, “The Electric Lady,” with release expected some time this summer.

The studio version of “Q.U.E.E.N.” will bow on April 22 at 7:45pm EST on Monae’s website. But will there be a sneak peak of the song live even sooner? The “ArchAndroid” minister will be performing tomorrow night at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Gobi tent. HitFix writer Dave Lewis will be in attendance, so he’ll give us the heads up on if she debuts new music. Badu’s calendar is free for this weekend, maybe she can drop by?

