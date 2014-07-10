Japanese Parody Of ‘Doctor Who’ Is Basically ‘Power Rangers’ With Daleks

#Doctor Who #Power Rangers
07.10.14

There is literally no way to do this video justice. If you love Doctor Who or terrible 80s Japanese action sequences, this treasure is catered right at you. It has something for everyone. Daleks with legs. Cyberman with alien faces and Putty Patrol bodies. Magical girl transformation sequences. Stilted fighting. An absurd weapon that doubles as a musical instrument. Self-cleaning mutant minions. Cheesy sound effects. And of course, a convenient conclusion after a non-sequitur set change!

[Via I Heart Chaos]

