Jason Isaacs signs on to help deliver ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ miniseries

(CBR) NBC”s “Rosemary”s Baby” miniseries, which earlier this month cast Zoe Saldana, has added two more big names: “Harry Potter” veteran Jason Isaacs and “Suits” star Patrick J. Adams.

According to Deadline, Adams will play the husband of Rosemary (Saldana), who fears that he and their new Parisian neighbors have dark desires for her unborn child. Isaacs, meanwhile, will portray Roman Castevet, “a warlock/coven-leader” – not a far cry from his Death Eater days.

The four-hour “Rosemary”s Baby” miniseries does not nave a debut date yet.