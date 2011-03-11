Jason Priestley visiting SyFy’s ‘Haven’ as actor, director

#Stephen King
03.11.11 7 years ago

Jason Priestley (currently seen on the Canadian show “Call Me Fitz”) will direct an episode of the second season of SyFy’s “Haven.” The “Beverly Hills 902010” vet will also guest star in a four-episode story arc. “Haven” is loosely based on Stephen King’s short novel “The Colorado Kid.”

Priestley will assay the role of Chris Weekly, a marine biologist suffering from some sort of supernatural affliction that’s both a blessing and a curse. He joins show regulars Emily Rose, Lucas Bryant, and Eric Balfour.

In addition to writing and directing “Call Me Fitz,” Priestley has directed episodes of the new “90210” and the 1997 reboot of “The Outer Limits,” among other shows.

“Haven,” produced by Entertainment One in association with Piller/Segan/Shepherd, is aiming for a Summer 2011 premiere.

 

