Jason Statham and James Franco thriller ‘Homefront’ to be released in October

06.11.13 5 years ago

Jason Statham and James Franco make an unlikely duo to star in an action movie together, and we’ll get to see how the pairing works when “Homefront” hits theaters this fall.

Open Road Films and Endgame Releasing picked up the U.S. distribution rights to the film, and today announced that “Homefront” will be released October 4. 

“Homefront” centers on an ex-DEA agent who moves with his 10-year-old daughter to a small town in order to escape the brutal atmosphere of the big city. As it turns out, this small town is a lot less peaceful than it appears. 

Winona Ryder, Kate Bosworth, and Frank Grillo co-star. 

“Homefront” is being directed by Gary Fleder (“Runaway Jury”) from a screenplay by Statham’s “Expendables” co-star Sylvester Stallone. It’s based on a book by Chuck Logan. Stallone is also producing, alongside Kevin King Templeton and John Thompson. The film’s executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, and Mark Gill.  

“Working from a terrific script by Sylvester Stallone, Gary Fleder has crafted a smart, suspenseful, action-packed thriller which is Jason Statham’s most exciting movie in years,” stated Open Road CEO Ortenberg in a release. 
“I have great admiration for the strong, successful company that Tom Ortenberg and his team have built from scratch, and for their consistency in picking great movies and delivering great results:from ‘The Grey’ to ‘End of Watch’ to ‘A Haunted House,’ to name just a few,” Lerner added. “Their expertise and their passion for this project, which is one of the best-testing films in our company history, gives me very high hopes for our chances on the U.S. release.”

October 4 is a busy release date. The George Clooney-Sandra Bullock sci-fi film “Gravity,” Oscar contender “Out of the Furnace” (Starring Christian Bale, Casey Affleck and Zoe Saldana) and the anticipated all-star sequel “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” are all scheduled to open wide that same day.

Statham recently toplined “Parker,” and will next be seen in “Hummingbird,” before co-starring in “Heat” and “Fast & Furious 7.”

Franco will next be seen in “This Is the End” with Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and will soon shoot Wim Wenders’ “Every Thing Will Be Fine” and “True Story,” also with Hill.

