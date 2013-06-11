Jason Statham and James Franco thriller ‘Homefront’ to be released in October

Jason Statham and James Franco make an unlikely duo to star in an action movie together, and we’ll get to see how the pairing works when “Homefront” hits theaters this fall.

Open Road Films and Endgame Releasing picked up the U.S. distribution rights to the film, and today announced that “Homefront” will be released October 4.

“Homefront” centers on an ex-DEA agent who moves with his 10-year-old daughter to a small town in order to escape the brutal atmosphere of the big city. As it turns out, this small town is a lot less peaceful than it appears.

Winona Ryder, Kate Bosworth, and Frank Grillo co-star.

“Homefront” is being directed by Gary Fleder (“Runaway Jury”) from a screenplay by Statham’s “Expendables” co-star Sylvester Stallone. It’s based on a book by Chuck Logan. Stallone is also producing, alongside Kevin King Templeton and John Thompson. The film’s executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, and Mark Gill.

“Working from a terrific script by Sylvester Stallone, Gary Fleder has crafted a smart, suspenseful, action-packed thriller which is Jason Statham’s most exciting movie in years,” stated Open Road CEO Ortenberg in a release.