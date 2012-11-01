Jason Statham will reunite with ‘Expendables 2’ director Simon West for ‘Heat’

Jason Statham is set to reunite with his “Expendables 2” director, Simon West.

The action helmer has signed on to direct Statham in “Heat,” the upcoming remake of the 1970s Burt Reynolds thriller.

The film will also reunite Statham with Cory Yuen (director of “The Transporter”), who will act as action director/fight choreographer. Statham is also producing alongside Steven Chasman of SJ Pictures.

“Heat” is a contemporary take on the original which was written by legendary screenwriter William Goldman “All the President’s Men,” “The Princess Bride”) and based on his own novel.



The new film will center on gambling-addicted Vegas bodyguard Nick Escalante (Statham) who takes on the mob after his close friend is badly beaten.

Statham recently starred in “Safe,” and will next be seen in “Parker,” based on the Richard Stark novel that also inspired John Boorman’s “Point Blank” and the Mel Gibson vehicle “Payback.” “Parker” hits theaters on January 25, 2013.

West and Statham previously collaborated on “The Expendables 2” and “The Mechanic”