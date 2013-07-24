Jason Sudeikis is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

07.24.13 5 years ago

Jason Sudeikis is saying goodbye to “Saturday Night Live.” 

The actor confirmed the new during an interview with David Letterman on the “Late Show,” scheduled to air tonight  (Wednesday, July 24). 

When asked if he’s planning to return, Sudeikis answered, “Yeah, I”m going to leave. Yeah, I”m not coming back next fall.”

With a burgeoning film career, Sudeikis has been expected to leave the show for some time now. He served as a writer for “SNL” before joining the cast for eight seasons. His departure during the hiatus means he won;t get a big send-off episode, like Bill Hader recently did. 

Sudeikis” entire interview can be seen on the “Late Show” tonight at 11:35 pm ET/PT on CBS.

He’ll next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming comedy “We’re the Millers” with Jennifer Aniston

