Jay Leno doesn”t regret keeping Joan Rivers banned from “The Tonight Show”

Leno explains that he kept up the ban out of respect for Johnny Carson while he was still alive. After Carson”s death, Leno said the ban remained because Joan kept going after him. “It just got to be awkward, and we just never did it,” he tells “Access Hollywood.” PLUS: CNBC officially announces “Jay Leno”s Garage,” premiering in primetime in 2015.

William Hurt to star in AMC”s “Humans”

He”ll play a widower who forms a father-son bond with a robotic servant.

“Better Call Saul” co-creator: We have nothing to do with the “Do Not Call Saul” billboard

“We didn”t do this – can anybody explain what this is about?” tweeted Peter Gould.

Nasim Pedrad”s “SNL” Arianna Huffington impression was thanks to Bill Hader”s eye infection

Former “SNL” writer (and Pedrad”s “Mulaney” co-star) John Mulaney suggested she play Huffington after Hader had to back out of a Weekend Update segment due to an eye infection.

“NCIS” casts Jamie Bamber

The “Battlestar Galactica” alum will play Bishop”s husband.

“Ellen” to be broadcast in Asia

Starting next week, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will be shown the same day in Singapore, the Philippines and other Asian countries on the same day.

“Top of the Lake” to return for a 2nd season

Jane Campion and Gerard Lee will write a 2nd series of the Sundance drama, but it”s unclear if Elisabeth Moss will be back as well.

Lea Michele was happy to do something different on “Sons of Anarchy”

“Since I”ve played one character on ‘Glee' for the past six and a half years, I wanted to make sure I played this character completely differently,” she says of her “SOA” stint.

Letterman triggers “The Foo Signal”

The Foo Fighters have their own Batman-esque signal.