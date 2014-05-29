Jay Pharaoh’s Got ‘Problems’

#SNL
05.29.14 4 years ago

Apparently a gig on “SNL” doesn't solve all your issues. Jay Pharaoh's working through some personal demons in his new video “Problems,” and he's getting pretty desperate. What I've learned most from this clip is not to bring up Sondra around Jay Pharaoh. Yikes.

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSJAY PHARAOHproblemssaturday night liveSNL

