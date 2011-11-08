Jay-Z and Rihanna to collaborate on ‘Talk That Talk’ track

Rihanna and Jay-Z have joined forces in the past to give us such memorable hits as “Umbrella” and “Blueprint 3” tune “Run This Town.” Not wanting to tamper with a winning formula, the duo are collaborating once again.

Superstar Norwegian production team Stargate (who previously helped shape Beyonce’s “Irreplacable” and Rihanna’s “Please Don’t Stop the Music”) told Complex magazine that the superstar rapper will appear on Rihanna’s upcoming album, “Talk That Talk.”

As further evidence, Rihanna tweeted today, “Yes sir! Jigga man is on the title track #TTT.”

The prolific singer also just released the full track listing for “Talk That Talk,” which drops November 21. Her 2010 album, “Loud,” generated four singles released this year, including the No. 1 hit “S&M.”

Here’s the track list for “Talk That Talk:”

1. “We Found Love”
2. “You da One”
3. “Watch n’ Learn”
4. “Ride Me Out”
5. “Cockiness”
6. “Talk That Talk”
7. “Answer”
8. “Drunk on Love”
9. “Farewell”
10. “We All Want Love”
11. “Red Lipstick”
12. “Fool in Love”
13. “Where Have You Been”
14. “Do Ya Thang”
15. “Birthday Cake”

