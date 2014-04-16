Jay Z expands Made in America festival: And is he touring with Beyonce?

Jay Z is expanding his Made in America Music Festival to Los Angeles.

The two-day concert, which has previously been held in Philadelphia, will now happen in both cities over Labor Day weekend (August 30–31).

The Los Angeles event will take place at Grand Park and the Philadelphia festival will remain at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The event is sponsored by Budweiser and the lineup has yet to be announced. Pre-sale tickets are available now.

Made in America might not be Jay Z”s biggest summer show if the rumors are true about his upcoming tour with Beyonce. The New York Post”s “Page Six” reports that the couple will kick off a 20-date stadium tour in late June. Music”s power couple have frequently guested at one another”s shows, but have yet to co-headline a tour together.