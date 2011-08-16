Jay-Z joins Lady Gaga, Coldplay on iHeartRadio festival lineup

One of the year’s biggest festival lineups just got bigger. Jay-Z has just been added to the already-sold-out iHeartRadio Music Festival.

The two-day event runs Sept. 23-24 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Hov will be appearing alone, or is at least billed solo, as opposed to being joined by recent “Watch the Throne” cohort Kanye West.

He joines a mega-name marquee of Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Steven Tyler, the Black Eyed Peas, Kenny Chesney, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Jane’s Addiction, Nicki Minaj, John Mayer, David Guetta, Rascal Flatts, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson and Sublime with Rome. Usher and Sting are on the bill for “special performances.”

The Clear Channel-back concert festival will be broadcast on the corporate giants’ various internet, radio and tv channels. It’s a celebration in lieu of the iHeartRadio digital radio launch.