Jay-Z’s biggest career moments… so far

07.05.13

Jay-Z’s new album “Magna Carta Holy Grail” is yet another career diversion and expansion for H to the Izzo. In the following slides, we highlight just some of Shawn Carter’s biggest moments in his rise to fame and hip-hop domination, from the founding of Roc-A-Fella to his beef with Nas to his “retirement” and marriage to Beyonce to his newest experiment. What was your favorite era of Jay-Z? What else would you add?

