Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail’ reigns on next week’s Billboard 200

Jay-Z”s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” will top the Billboard 200 by a wide margin next week. Released July 4 to Samsung owners, but only to traditional retailer on July 9, Hova”s latest album will move up to 520,000 units, according to Hits Daily Double. And that”s above and beyond the one million copies distributed through Jay-Z”s one-way deal with Samsung.

He”s one of three artists with new albums debuting within the top 10. After a long absence, Ciara returns with “Body Party,” which looks good for No. 2 with up to 60,000 copies. Skylar Grey, best known for co-writing “Love The Way You Lie” for Eminem and Rihanna, will likely bow at No. 9 with “Don”t Look Down.”

This week”s No. 1 title, J Cole”s “Born Sinner,” drops to No. 3, while Kanye West”s “Yeezus” slides to No. 4. Imagine Dragons” “Night Vision” is at No. 5. Wale”s former No 1, “The Gifted,” is at No. 6.

Florida Georgia Line”s “Here To The Good Times” is No. 7. Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” is No. 8, and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “The Heist” will likely be at No. 10.