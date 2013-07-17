Jay-Z’s Magna Carta Holy Grail’ reigns on the Billboard 200

07.17.13 5 years ago

In its first week available to non-Samsung customers, Jay-Z”s “Magna Carta Holy Grail” sold 527,000 copies, enough to snag it the top spot on the Billboard 200 for the week and bragging rights to the second-biggest sales week for a debuting album.

The only title to beat “MCHG” comes from Jay-Z”s duet partner and touring mate, Justin Timberlake, whose “The 20/20 Experience” moved 968,000 units in its Spring bow. “MCHG” is Jay-Z”s 13th No. 1 album, extending his record for solo act with the most chart toppers.

“MCHG”s” launch at No. 1 marks the fourth consecutive week that a different rap album has topped the chart, a first in the Billboard 200″s history.

Two other albums start their Billboard 200 life this week: Ciara”s “Basic Instinct” comes in at No. 2, with 58,000 copies, while Skylar Grey”s set, “Don”t Look Down,” bows at No. 8 with 24,000 units sold, according to Billboard.
J Cole”s “Born Sinner” drops 1-3, while Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” and Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s To The Good Times” hold at 4 and 5 respectively.

Kanye West”s former No. 1, “Yeezus,” falls 3-6, Wale”s “The Gifted” drops 2-7, Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” slides 7-9 and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “The Heist” slips 8-10.

