Jay-Z’s releasing live album from Brooklyn concerts on Tuesday

If you missed Jay-Z”s 8-night stand to open the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, less than 72 hours after he walked off the stage, a live album from the event can be yours.

“Jay-Z: Live In Brooklyn” is available for pre-order on iTunes now and will be available on Oct. 9. On the cover, Jay-Z sports a New Jersey Nets” jersey, which he helped design. He is also a minority owner in the basketball team.

[More after the jump…]

The set, dubbed an “optic EP,” features eight audio tracks and eight videos from his eight performances (yes, we”re sensing a theme here), and retails for $9.99.

Jay-Z”s wife, Beyonce, joined him for his closing performance on Oct. 6. That show was streamed on YouTube”s Life and Times channel. She also did her part to push the Nets merchandise.

This is Jay-Z”s second live album, following “Jay-Z Unplugged,” which came out in 2001.

In case you can’t wait until tomorrow, here are Beyonce and Jay-Z performing “All I Need” from Saturday night.