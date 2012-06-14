Jeanne Tripplehorn investigates ‘Criminal Minds’ role

CBS announced on Thursday (June 14) that Tripplehorn will be a regular in the eighth season of “Criminal Minds,” which returns to its regular Wednesday 9 p.m. home in the fall.

“We”re thrilled to have Jeanne Tripplehorn join our team as a profiler,” blurbs series executive producer Erica Messer. “Her character will be introduced in the premiere. It’s an exciting way to start Season 8.”

That’s not necessarily very illuminating, so you’ll have to stay tuned.

An Emmy nominee in 2009 for HBO’s “Grey Gardens,” Tripplehorn was last seen on the small screen in a guest role on FOX’s “New Girl.” The “Basic Instinct” and “Water World” star was last a TV regular on HBO’s “Big Love.”