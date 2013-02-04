Jeff Nichols’ ‘Mud’ with Matthew McConaughey gets a poster

If I wasn’t clear enough at Sundance, I’m a huge fan of Jeff Nichols’ “Mud.” I can’t wait to see it again and I have no doubt it will linger in my top 10 list until the end of the year. Roadside Attractions has begun its roll-out of the film, which is set for an April 26 release, first with a trailer in advance of the North American premiere at Sundance and now with a sweet poster that puts the film’s star, Matthew McConaughey, front and center. Check out my interview with McConaughey from Park City here and get a load of the full poster (which debuted at Entertainment Weekly) below.