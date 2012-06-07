Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, more attend star-studded Shirley MacLaine tribute

06.08.12 6 years ago

A horde of A-list stars including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Warren Beatty, Dakota Fanning, Jack Nicholson, John Travolta, Katherine Heigl and Steven Spielberg descended on the Sony Studios lot in Los Angeles this evening to attend a ceremony honoring Shirley MacLaine with AFI’s Life Achievement Award. Check out the gallery below for all the star-studded pics!

“The AFI Lifetime Achievement Honoring Shirley MacLaine” airs on June 24, 2012 at 9pm on TV Land.

