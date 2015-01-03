Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Cake’ performance earns SBIFF honor

Clearly drunk on Netflix”s mass uploading of all 10 “Friends” seasons, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced Friday evening that Jennifer Aniston would earn its Montecito Award. The fest”s prestigious accolade reconigzes a performer who has “given a series of classic and standout performances throughout his or her and whose style has made a major contribution to film.” Previous winners include Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Javier Bradem, Naomi Watts, and Annette Bening. SBIFF honors Aniston for her “inspirational performance” in “Cake.”
“Once in a while a performer who we thought we knew gets outside of his or her comfort zone and shows us the unexpected,” said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling in a statement. “When that happens it is cause for celebration – and this is why the 2015 Montecito Award is bestowed upon Ms. Aniston.”
Aniston”s career is worthy of praise, though whether or not “Cake” is the snowballing of her talent, deserving of season recognition, is up for debate. For every “We”re the Millers” and “Horrible Bosses,” Aniston has managed off-beat alternatives like “The Object of My Affection,” Nicole Holofcener”s “Friends with Money,” and 2002″s “The Good Girl,” which earned the actress an Independent Spirit Award nomination. Voicing the mother character in “The Iron Giant” gives her a free pass for life. The overlooked “Wanderlust” is icing on top.
Tabloid obsessions turned Aniston into an underrated comedic performer. She deserves this respect, and dressing down for “Cake” is thrusting the spotlight on that fact. That said, it feels forced – an aggressive campaign put Aniston among the SAG and Golden Globe Best Actress nominees. Replicating it come Oscar time may depend on reactions to “Cake,” which played mixed-to-negative out of TIFF earlier this year.
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs Jan. 27 to Feb. 7, 2015. The Montecito Award will be presented at the historic Arlington Theatre on Friday, Jan. 30, 2015
Why is Aniston’s campaign, which started so late in the season for a tiny indie with no big studio backing being called “aggressive” in comparison to what others were doing from late August to now? She pushed herself/her film like anyone with a chance was doing and it was necessary with no major support behind her. But let’s get real, several others in the race were just as or more aggressive. Swank, Redmayne/Jones, Witherspoon, Cumberbatch, etc., etc. – and all of them had far less ground to cover then Aniston playing against type in a small film with a brand new distributor.
I’m tired of people holding Aniston to a different standard then others. She’s been worthy of a lot better treatment by the press and critics over the years and finally she’s getting the recognition she deserves. She’s well worthy for her performance in Cake and it’s nice to finally see her getting some proper accolades for that.
Because in those cases, the studio’s were leading the campaigns and in her case, it’s her own personal funds being spent which comes off a tad desperate. Look, if Pia Zadora got flake, so should The Aniston. Heck, even Melissa Leo took heat for her “For Your Consideration” ads. It is what it is and add up how unlikeable a person Aniston can come off and one shouldn’t be surprised when folks call her out for her vanity campaign.