Jennifer Garner, ABC ready for ‘Cartoon Marriage’

09.17.11 7 years ago

 Jennifer Garner and ABC are teaming for the comedy “Cartoon Marriage.” 

The network has bought a script based on a book by married couple Michael Maslin and Liza Donnelly, who are both cartoonists for the New Yorker. 
The script will be written by Terri Minsky (“Lizzie McGuire,” “Less Than Perfect”), according to Deadline.com
The aptly-titled “Cartoon Marriage” centers on Maslin and Donnelly, who discuss their marriage from their respective points of view in cartoon form. 
Garner”s production company Vandalia Films is developing the show, with Juliana Janes executive producing with Minsky for ABC Studios. 
Vandalia also has “The Geeks Shall Inherit the Earth,” adapted by Bert Royal (“Easy A”) at ABC.
As an actress, Garner will next be seen in “Butter,” which opens October 21. She’ll also appear in next year’s “The Odd Life of Timothy Green,” alongside Joel Edgerton (“Warrior”) and Ron Livingston (“Office Space”).

TAGSABCCartoon MarriageJENNIFER GARNERTerri Minsky

