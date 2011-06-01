Jennifer Hudson joining Farrelly Brothers’ ‘Three Stooges’

Jennifer Hudson is joining the Farrelly Brothers’ forthcoming update of “The Three Stooges” as a nun, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She’ll co-star alongside comedian Chris Diamontopoulos as Moe, Sean Hayes (“Will and Grace”) as Larry, and Will Sasso (“MADtv”) as Curly. Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Whatever Works”), Stephen Collins (“7th Heaven”) also star. Jane Lynch (“Glee”) will play the Mother Superior of the convent in which Hudson’s character will reside, and the Stooges spend part of the film.

The 20th Century Fox film, co-produced, written and directed by The Farrelly Brothers (“Dumb and Dumber,” “There’s Something About Mary”) has been in development for years, but is finally in production, with Conundrum”s Bradley Thomas and Charles B. Wessler producing.

Oscar-winner Hudson (“Dreamgirls”) was also seen in “The Secret Life of Bees”) and will soon star in the Winnie Mandela biopic “Winnie.” She was, of course, also an “American Idol” finalist in the third season.

Watch the Farrelly Brothers discuss the film, as well as their recent “Hall Pass,” here: