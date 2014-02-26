Jennifer Lawrence and Hugh Jackman featured in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ video

20th Century Fox

New images and videos continue to be released from the upcoming X-Men movie, “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Yesterday, a new clip went up on Instagram (see below) along with the phrase “Fight to save mutantkind. #XMen.” There's also another still of Wolverine now as well.

As has been well publicized, Bryan Singer has returned to helm the new X-Men movie after having directed both the original “X-Men” and the sequel. He did not then direct either “X-Men: The Last Stand” or “X-Men: First Class.”

We will not attempt to break down all the quick images we see in the Instagram video, but between the very serious faces and pulsing music, it does do a wonderful job of building one's anticipation. Check it out and see for yourself.

The official synopsis for the new movie reads as follows: “The ultimate X-Men ensemble fights a war for the survival of the species across two time periods in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past.' The beloved characters from the original 'X-Men' film trilogy join forces with their younger selves from 'X-Men: First Class,' in an epic battle that must change the past – to save our future.”

“Days of Future Past” is due in theaters on May 23rd of this year and features an exceptionally large cast including Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Peter Dinklage, and Jennifer Lawrence.