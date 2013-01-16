Jennifer Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis team for ‘SNL’ promos: Watch

After winning a People”s Choice Award and a Golden Globe, what’s “Hunger Games” and “Silver Linings Playbook” star Jennifer Lawrence going to do for an encore? Host “Saturday Night Live” of course.

NBC has released some funny new “SNL” promos for this week’s episode with Lawrence and musical guest The Lumineers. In the clips, she and cast member Jason Sudeikis spoof awards shows, riff on “Silver” co-star Bradley Cooper, drop some choice “Passenger 57” quotes, and more. Watch here:

Poor Bobby Moynihan.

Watch J-Law and the Lumineers on “SNL” this weekend.