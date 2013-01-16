Jennifer Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis team for ‘SNL’ promos: Watch

#Jason Sudeikis #Jennifer Lawrence #SNL
01.16.13 6 years ago

After winning a People”s Choice Award and a Golden Globe, what’s “Hunger Games” and “Silver Linings Playbook” star Jennifer Lawrence going to do for an encore? Host “Saturday Night Live” of course.

NBC has released some funny new “SNL” promos for this week’s episode with Lawrence and musical guest The Lumineers.

In the clips, she and cast member Jason Sudeikis spoof awards shows, riff on “Silver” co-star Bradley Cooper, drop some choice “Passenger 57” quotes, and more. 

Watch here:

Poor Bobby Moynihan.

Watch J-Law and the Lumineers on “SNL” this weekend.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jason Sudeikis#Jennifer Lawrence#SNL
TAGSCATCHING FIREJASON SUDEIKISJENNIFER LAWRENCEsaturday night liveSNLthe hunger games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP