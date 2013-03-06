Jennifer Lawrence and Jena Malone go high-fashion for new ‘Catching Fire’ portraits

Who needs freedom when you look this good?

The “Catching Fire” cast goes glam in a series of new character portraits for the upcoming “Hunger Games” sequel, and I’ll be damned if these dystopian fashions aren’t absolutely to die for. From J-Law’s mockingjay-inspired “wedding dress” to franchise newcomer Jena Malone’s elegant patrician gown, this is one irresistibly stylish post-apocalyptic future that I for one can’t wait to be a part of.

Check out all the pics in the gallery below, and keep your eyes peeled for even more looks from the land of Panem as they roll out in the coming days.

(All fashions courtesy of Capitol Couture.)

