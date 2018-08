Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jennifer’s stomach pains are cuter than your stomach pains. Her fulcer (faux ulcer?) is more down-to-earth than your fulcer. She can say, “You can only shit your pants so many times a day before you have to go to the emergency room” and make it sound adorable, where if you said it, you would be ostracized from all of society.

Jennifer Lawrence is perfect and nothing will ever convince me otherwise.

