Forget about the real problems with this new ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ clip

Having a rough day? Let your troubles melt away with this new clip from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

The 39-second snippet, released via the film’s official Facebook page, sees a tearful Katniss fretting over her choice to carry on a fake romance with Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) for the benefit of the Capitol.

“You never get off this train,” Haymitch (Woody Harrelson) tells the young woman. “From now on your job is to be a distraction, so that people forget what the real problems are.”

Watch the full clip below, then sound off in the comments.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” hits theaters on November 22.