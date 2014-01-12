Jennifer Lawrence leads her ‘American Hustle’ co-stars on the Golden Globes red carpet

01.12.14 5 years ago

Sporting a blonde pixie cut and a stunning white gown, Jennifer Lawrence led her “American Hustle” co-stars/fellow nominees Bradley Cooper and Amy Adams on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday evening. After clicking through all the images in the gallery below, vote in the poll further down to let us know which performance in “American Hustle” was your favorite.

TAGSAMY ADAMSBRADLEY COOPERGolden Globe Awards 2014GOLDEN GLOBESGOLDEN GLOBES 2014JENNIFER LAWRENCE

